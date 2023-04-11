ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is 4.55% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) on April 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.05, soaring 0.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.25 and dropped to $11.84 before settling in for the closing price of $12.20. Within the past 52 weeks, ACVA’s price has moved between $6.10 and $15.16.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -4.30%. With a float of $124.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.74 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.16, operating margin of -25.56, and the pretax margin is -24.22.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto & Truck Dealerships industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ACV Auctions Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 06, was worth 734,239. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 60,481 shares at a rate of $12.14, taking the stock ownership to the 646,607 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 65,576 for $12.15, making the entire transaction worth $796,748. This insider now owns 646,607 shares in total.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -24.24 while generating a return on equity of -19.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Trading Performance Indicators

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)

The latest stats from [ACV Auctions Inc., ACVA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.87 million was inferior to 1.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, ACV Auctions Inc.’s (ACVA) raw stochastic average was set at 83.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.52. The third major resistance level sits at $12.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.70. The third support level lies at $11.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.95 billion based on 158,799K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 421,530 K and income totals -102,190 K. The company made 97,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.