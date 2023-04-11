Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) average volume reaches $1.23M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) stock priced at $1.04, down -1.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.05 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.04. AEVA’s price has ranged from $1.00 to $4.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -33.60%. With a float of $127.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.42 million.

The firm has a total of 306 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -101.50, operating margin of -3624.88, and the pretax margin is -3513.96.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Aeva Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 72,283. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 35,851 shares at a rate of $2.02, taking the stock ownership to the 23,824,040 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 52,600 for $2.01, making the entire transaction worth $105,668. This insider now owns 23,859,891 shares in total.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3513.96 while generating a return on equity of -37.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aeva Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 15.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 52.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aeva Technologies Inc., AEVA], we can find that recorded value of 0.91 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Aeva Technologies Inc.’s (AEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5742, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1854. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0467. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0733. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9733. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9467.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 219.89 million, the company has a total of 219,769K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,190 K while annual income is -147,310 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 190 K while its latest quarter income was -42,670 K.