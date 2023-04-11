Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) volume exceeds 0.57 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $0.54, up 5.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.59 and dropped to $0.5321 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. Over the past 52 weeks, AKBA has traded in a range of $0.24-$1.20.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 10.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 70.30%. With a float of $181.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 204 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.45, operating margin of -21.59, and the pretax margin is -31.63.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 29.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 80,614. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 91,868 shares at a rate of $0.88, taking the stock ownership to the 1,568,872 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s SVP, Chief Operating Officer sold 20,412 for $0.88, making the entire transaction worth $17,912. This insider now owns 269,515 shares in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -31.63 while generating a return on equity of -215.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Looking closely at Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.04 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 34.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7686, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4858. However, in the short run, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5951. Second resistance stands at $0.6215. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6530. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5372, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5057. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4793.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 98.15 million has total of 184,248K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 292,600 K in contrast with the sum of -92,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 55,180 K and last quarter income was -7,550 K.