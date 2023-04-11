American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is expecting -2.17% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) kicked off on Monday, down -0.47% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $94.89. Over the past 52 weeks, AEP has traded in a range of $80.30-$105.60.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 4.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -9.40%. With a float of $513.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $513.88 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 16974 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of American Electric Power Company Inc. is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 75.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 366,485. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 3,997 shares at a rate of $91.69, taking the stock ownership to the 11,871 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 2,829 for $91.16, making the entire transaction worth $257,892. This insider now owns 5,209 shares in total.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.99) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.65% during the next five years compared to 3.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Electric Power Company Inc.’s (AEP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.50, a number that is poised to hit 1.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.95 million, its volume of 3.05 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s (AEP) raw stochastic average was set at 61.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $95.00 in the near term. At $95.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $96.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $93.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $92.26.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 48.35 billion has total of 514,407K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,640 M in contrast with the sum of 2,307 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,881 M and last quarter income was 384,300 K.