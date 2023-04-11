AMETEK Inc. (AME) last year’s performance of 3.68% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) kicked off on Monday, up 1.13% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $135.25. Over the past 52 weeks, AME has traded in a range of $106.17-$148.06.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.80%. With a float of $228.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.75 million.

The firm has a total of 19600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of AMETEK Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 480,117. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,440 shares at a rate of $139.57, taking the stock ownership to the 26,078 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director sold 780 for $137.54, making the entire transaction worth $107,279. This insider now owns 8,780 shares in total.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.47) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AMETEK Inc.’s (AME) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.01, a number that is poised to hit 1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMETEK Inc. (AME)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AMETEK Inc., AME], we can find that recorded value of 1.15 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.92.

During the past 100 days, AMETEK Inc.’s (AME) raw stochastic average was set at 31.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $141.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $130.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $137.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $138.75. The third major resistance level sits at $140.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $134.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $132.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $131.91.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.60 billion has total of 230,281K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,151 M in contrast with the sum of 1,160 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,626 M and last quarter income was 307,080 K.