Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -15.37% last month.

A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) stock priced at $9.07, down -1.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.125 and dropped to $8.58 before settling in for the closing price of $9.07. ARI’s price has ranged from $7.91 to $14.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 11.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 15.30%. With a float of $139.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.60 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.73, operating margin of +101.30, and the pretax margin is +41.36.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 64.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 167,672. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $11.18, taking the stock ownership to the 452,676 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Director sold 833 for $12.78, making the entire transaction worth $10,647. This insider now owns 11,229 shares in total.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +40.71 while generating a return on equity of 11.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.07% during the next five years compared to 2.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.32 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s (ARI) raw stochastic average was set at 8.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.17 in the near term. At $9.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.33. The third support level lies at $8.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.26 billion, the company has a total of 141,266K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 303,640 K while annual income is 265,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 87,140 K while its latest quarter income was -3,990 K.