Asana Inc. (ASAN) plunged -0.51 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

April 10, 2023, Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) trading session started at the price of $19.00, that was -0.51% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.41 and dropped to $18.79 before settling in for the closing price of $19.42. A 52-week range for ASAN has been $11.32 – $37.97.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -24.70%. With a float of $77.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1782 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.76, operating margin of -72.84, and the pretax margin is -73.63.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Asana Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Asana Inc. is 31.60%, while institutional ownership is 48.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 69,583. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,336 shares at a rate of $20.86, taking the stock ownership to the 603,715 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s GC, Corporate Secretary sold 1,321 for $20.86, making the entire transaction worth $27,554. This insider now owns 165,300 shares in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.27) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -74.52 while generating a return on equity of -145.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Asana Inc. (ASAN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.68 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) raw stochastic average was set at 65.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.56 in the near term. At $19.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.32.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Key Stats

There are 214,388K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.17 billion. As of now, sales total 547,210 K while income totals -407,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 150,230 K while its last quarter net income were -95,030 K.