Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) is -63.59% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On April 10, 2023, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) opened at $0.51, higher 3.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.51 and dropped to $0.49 before settling in for the closing price of $0.49. Price fluctuations for AMV have ranged from $0.47 to $243.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 79.70% at the time writing. With a float of $13.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.15 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 71 workers is very important to gauge.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.53%.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$2.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.84) by -$0.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

The latest stats from [Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc., AMV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.96 million was inferior to 3.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s (AMV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 259.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5113. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5207. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5313. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4913, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4807. The third support level lies at $0.4713 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) Key Stats

There are currently 63,060K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.22 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -70,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -17,555 K.

