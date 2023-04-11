Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 40.98% last month.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) on April 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.56, soaring 8.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.7268 and dropped to $1.53 before settling in for the closing price of $1.58. Within the past 52 weeks, BKKT’s price has moved between $1.08 and $5.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -139.50%. With a float of $64.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.45 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1037 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.63, operating margin of -324.96, and the pretax margin is -3667.52.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 30.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 33,320. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.67, taking the stock ownership to the 7,479,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Director sold 74,495 for $1.70, making the entire transaction worth $126,642. This insider now owns 7,499,045 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by -$5.99. This company achieved a net margin of -1059.44 while generating a return on equity of -204.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -139.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

The latest stats from [Bakkt Holdings Inc., BKKT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.25 million was inferior to 3.17 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 35.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 164.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5122, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0363. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7879. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8557. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9847. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5911, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4621. The third support level lies at $1.3943 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 445.24 million based on 265,568K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 54,570 K and income totals -578,110 K. The company made 15,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -98,950 K in sales during its previous quarter.