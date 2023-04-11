Can Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) drop of -10.26% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) on April 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.3772, soaring 2.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.39 and dropped to $0.371 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Within the past 52 weeks, ASTR’s price has moved between $0.35 and $4.03.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 67.90%. With a float of $203.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $268.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 359 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -246.74, operating margin of -2812.29, and the pretax margin is -4391.01.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Astra Space Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 44.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 118,075. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,086,980 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $124,960. This insider now owns 857,082 shares in total.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -4391.01 while generating a return on equity of -158.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57 and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

The latest stats from [Astra Space Inc., ASTR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.03 million was superior to 1.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) raw stochastic average was set at 8.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5103, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7403. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3906. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3998. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4096. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3716, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3618. The third support level lies at $0.3526 if the price breaches the second support level.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 98.16 million based on 267,466K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,370 K and income totals -411,440 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -44,310 K in sales during its previous quarter.