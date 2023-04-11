Can D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) drop of -10.45% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On April 10, 2023, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) opened at $1.17, higher 3.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $1.10 before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. Price fluctuations for HEPS have ranged from $0.59 to $2.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -57.80% at the time writing. With a float of $9.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.00 million.

In an organization with 3789 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is 76.47%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.9) by -$1.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21 and is forecasted to reach -3.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.02 million. That was better than the volume of 0.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) raw stochastic average was set at 71.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 135.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9930, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8904. However, in the short run, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2467. Second resistance stands at $1.2933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0533. The third support level lies at $1.0067 if the price breaches the second support level.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Key Stats

There are currently 325,998K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 374.38 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 983,450 K according to its annual income of -177,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 297,380 K and its income totaled -29,340 K.