Can Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) drop of -7.03% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) stock priced at $4.41, up 4.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.63 and dropped to $4.39 before settling in for the closing price of $4.45. GENI’s price has ranged from $2.20 to $5.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 77.20%. With a float of $114.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.59, operating margin of -45.91, and the pretax margin is -53.74.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Sports Limited is 44.38%, while institutional ownership is 35.20%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.63 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -53.26 while generating a return on equity of -28.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genius Sports Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

The latest stats from [Genius Sports Limited, GENI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.27 million was superior to 1.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) raw stochastic average was set at 55.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.79. The third major resistance level sits at $4.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.31. The third support level lies at $4.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.03 billion, the company has a total of 219,862K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 341,030 K while annual income is -181,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 105,340 K while its latest quarter income was -127,720 K.