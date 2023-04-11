Can Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s (SFM) drop of -1.66% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) kicked off on Monday, down -0.55% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $34.64. Over the past 52 weeks, SFM has traded in a range of $22.56-$35.67.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 6.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 13.80%. With a float of $102.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.73 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 31000 workers is very important to gauge.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Grocery Stores Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 21,359. In this transaction President & COO of this company sold 642 shares at a rate of $33.27, taking the stock ownership to the 111,214 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Chief Store Operations Officer sold 40,452 for $32.56, making the entire transaction worth $1,317,056. This insider now owns 8,241 shares in total.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.84% during the next five years compared to 18.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s (SFM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM)

The latest stats from [Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., SFM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.34 million was inferior to 1.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s (SFM) raw stochastic average was set at 78.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.02. The third major resistance level sits at $35.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.04. The third support level lies at $33.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.52 billion has total of 103,068K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,404 M in contrast with the sum of 261,160 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,577 M and last quarter income was 45,120 K.