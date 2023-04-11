Canaan Inc. (CAN) average volume reaches $2.30M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $2.50, up 4.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.62 and dropped to $2.40 before settling in for the closing price of $2.49. Over the past 52 weeks, CAN has traded in a range of $1.87-$5.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 27.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -67.10%. With a float of $125.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.69 million.

The firm has a total of 346 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.92, operating margin of +12.74, and the pretax margin is +18.51.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +15.03 while generating a return on equity of 16.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -67.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Canaan Inc., CAN], we can find that recorded value of 1.08 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) raw stochastic average was set at 34.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.76. The third major resistance level sits at $2.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.23.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 380.81 million has total of 171,502K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 634,880 K in contrast with the sum of 95,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 56,830 K and last quarter income was -63,550 K.