Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) 20 Days SMA touches -0.47%: The odds favor the bear

Analyst Insights

April 10, 2023, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) trading session started at the price of $0.421, that was -1.65% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4299 and dropped to $0.4126 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. A 52-week range for CENN has been $0.26 – $2.27.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -38.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 99.00%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

The firm has a total of 260 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cenntro Electric Group Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cenntro Electric Group Limited, CENN], we can find that recorded value of 1.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 24.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5387, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9232. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4311. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4391. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4484. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4138, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4045. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3965.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

There are 261,308K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 111.16 million. As of now, sales total 8,580 K while income totals -16,420 K.

