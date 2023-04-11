Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) with a beta value of 1.02 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On April 10, 2023, Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) opened at $152.91, higher 0.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $154.98 and dropped to $152.91 before settling in for the closing price of $153.15. Price fluctuations for LNG have ranged from $120.09 to $182.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 42.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 160.90% at the time writing. With a float of $240.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $246.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1551 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.15, operating margin of +32.87, and the pretax margin is +9.17.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cheniere Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 382,059. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,700 shares at a rate of $141.50, taking the stock ownership to the 33,862 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s SVP, Operations sold 3,000 for $168.21, making the entire transaction worth $504,630. This insider now owns 56,016 shares in total.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $5.79) by $9.99. This company achieved a net margin of +4.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 160.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.32, a number that is poised to hit 3.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)

Looking closely at Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.52.

During the past 100 days, Cheniere Energy Inc.’s (LNG) raw stochastic average was set at 42.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $152.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $155.85. However, in the short run, Cheniere Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $154.68. Second resistance stands at $155.86. The third major resistance level sits at $156.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $152.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $151.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $150.54.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) Key Stats

There are currently 243,704K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 38.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 33,428 M according to its annual income of 1,428 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,085 M and its income totaled 3,937 M.