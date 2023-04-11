Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) last year’s performance of -81.95% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

April 10, 2023, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) trading session started at the price of $2.01, that was 0.50% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.08 and dropped to $1.80 before settling in for the closing price of $1.99. A 52-week range for CSSE has been $1.50 – $15.89.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 88.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -63.00%. With a float of $18.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.93 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1329 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.44, operating margin of -37.84, and the pretax margin is -55.08.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 4,278,034. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 1,860,015 shares at a rate of $2.30, taking the stock ownership to the 2,153,123 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Director bought 17,500 for $2.30, making the entire transaction worth $40,250. This insider now owns 58,007 shares in total.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$2.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$1.17) by -$1.53. This company achieved a net margin of -40.17 while generating a return on equity of -119.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.13, a number that is poised to hit -1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.29 million, its volume of 1.75 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s (CSSE) raw stochastic average was set at 8.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 224.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.1000, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.7000. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.1200 in the near term. At $2.2400, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6800. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5600.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) Key Stats

There are 14,355K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 46.74 million. As of now, sales total 252,810 K while income totals -101,540 K. Its latest quarter income was 113,580 K while its last quarter net income were -53,690 K.