Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 773,120 K

A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) stock priced at $5.55, down -2.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.595 and dropped to $5.28 before settling in for the closing price of $5.58. CIM’s price has ranged from $4.91 to $11.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -9.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -202.90%. With a float of $228.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $231.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 39 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.47, operating margin of -25.58, and the pretax margin is -74.13.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Chimera Investment Corporation is 1.56%, while institutional ownership is 51.60%.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -74.09 while generating a return on equity of -16.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -202.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.54% during the next five years compared to -24.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Chimera Investment Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.64 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Chimera Investment Corporation’s (CIM) raw stochastic average was set at 13.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.61 in the near term. At $5.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.98.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.27 billion, the company has a total of 231,827K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 773,120 K while annual income is -513,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 187,290 K while its latest quarter income was 97,200 K.