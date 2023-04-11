Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -3.64% last month.

A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) stock priced at $3.35, up 2.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.535 and dropped to $3.32 before settling in for the closing price of $3.36. CMPX’s price has ranged from $1.30 to $5.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 71.50%. With a float of $107.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.93 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 26 workers is very important to gauge.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Compass Therapeutics Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 50.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 33,700. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.37, taking the stock ownership to the 6,021,873 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 20,000 for $3.98, making the entire transaction worth $79,600. This insider now owns 6,011,873 shares in total.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -24.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX)

The latest stats from [Compass Therapeutics Inc., CMPX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.92 million was superior to 0.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s (CMPX) raw stochastic average was set at 16.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.65. The third major resistance level sits at $3.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.22. The third support level lies at $3.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 422.23 million, the company has a total of 126,507K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -39,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -11,594 K.