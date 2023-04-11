CPNG (Coupang Inc.) dropped -0.89 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On April 10, 2023, Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) opened at $15.45, lower -0.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.67 and dropped to $15.345 before settling in for the closing price of $15.74. Price fluctuations for CPNG have ranged from $8.98 to $21.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 53.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 95.20% at the time writing. With a float of $1.58 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.77 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 63000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.88, operating margin of -0.54, and the pretax margin is -0.45.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Coupang Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 3,652,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $18.26, taking the stock ownership to the 70,651,928 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 35,000,000 for $18.50, making the entire transaction worth $647,500,000. This insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in total.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -0.45 while generating a return on equity of -4.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Coupang Inc. (CPNG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.38 million, its volume of 5.45 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Coupang Inc.’s (CPNG) raw stochastic average was set at 38.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.73 in the near term. At $15.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.08.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Key Stats

There are currently 1,774,244K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 27.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,583 M according to its annual income of -92,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,327 M and its income totaled 102,060 K.