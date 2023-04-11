DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is 0.29% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) kicked off on Monday, up 0.07% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $41.82. Over the past 52 weeks, DCP has traded in a range of $26.44-$42.15.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 12.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 195.90%. With a float of $90.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.40 million.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of DCP Midstream LP is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 37.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 107,879. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,750 shares at a rate of $39.23, taking the stock ownership to the 2,750 shares.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 195.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.60% during the next five years compared to 61.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DCP Midstream LP’s (DCP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.71, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.36 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, DCP Midstream LP’s (DCP) raw stochastic average was set at 93.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 13.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $41.90 in the near term. At $41.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $42.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.75. The third support level lies at $41.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.74 billion has total of 208,551K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,993 M in contrast with the sum of 1,052 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,030 M and last quarter income was 261,000 K.