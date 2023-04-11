Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) average volume reaches $2.69M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) kicked off on Monday, up 0.37% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.11. Over the past 52 weeks, DSEY has traded in a range of $3.95-$10.68.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 1.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.20%. With a float of $313.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $321.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of Diversey Holdings Ltd. is 3.03%, while institutional ownership is 96.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 1,050,782. In this transaction Director of this company bought 121,210 shares at a rate of $8.67, taking the stock ownership to the 121,210 shares.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.20% during the next five years compared to -0.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s (DSEY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.55 million, its volume of 1.76 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s (DSEY) raw stochastic average was set at 98.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.18 in the near term. At $8.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.03.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.66 billion has total of 324,577K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,766 M in contrast with the sum of -169,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 701,600 K and last quarter income was -59,500 K.