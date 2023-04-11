Dow Inc. (DOW) last year’s performance of -9.50% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) stock price up 2.10% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $54.66. DOW’s price has ranged from $42.91 to $71.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 5.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -25.10%. With a float of $702.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $709.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 37800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Dow Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 65.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 21,640. In this transaction Director of this company bought 450 shares at a rate of $48.09, taking the stock ownership to the 1,625 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Director bought 400 for $52.41, making the entire transaction worth $20,962. This insider now owns 1,175 shares in total.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.61% during the next five years compared to 39.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dow Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dow Inc. (DOW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.2 million, its volume of 4.93 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, Dow Inc.’s (DOW) raw stochastic average was set at 58.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $56.09 in the near term. At $56.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $56.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $54.41.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 39.50 billion, the company has a total of 707,989K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 56,902 M while annual income is 4,582 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,859 M while its latest quarter income was 613,000 K.