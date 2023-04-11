Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 5,850 K

A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) stock priced at $1.19, down -7.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $1.018 before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. DPRO’s price has ranged from $0.50 to $2.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 55.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -41.30%. With a float of $33.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.13 million.

In an organization with 55 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.24, operating margin of -357.91, and the pretax margin is -363.63.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Draganfly Inc. is 1.97%, while institutional ownership is 2.96%.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -363.63 while generating a return on equity of -120.32.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Draganfly Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Draganfly Inc.’s (DPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 29.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7958, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1030. However, in the short run, Draganfly Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1873. Second resistance stands at $1.2747. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3593. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0153, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9307. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8433.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 51.39 million, the company has a total of 33,198K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,850 K while annual income is -21,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 940 K while its latest quarter income was -12,650 K.