East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) with a beta value of 1.40 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) on April 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $52.57, soaring 0.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.70 and dropped to $52.00 before settling in for the closing price of $53.02. Within the past 52 weeks, EWBC’s price has moved between $33.86 and $85.05.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 11.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 29.80%. With a float of $139.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3155 employees.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of East West Bancorp Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 495,130. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $49.51, taking the stock ownership to the 124,925 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $77.00, making the entire transaction worth $154,000. This insider now owns 17,136 shares in total.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.24) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +43.78 while generating a return on equity of 19.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 16.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Trading Performance Indicators

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.92, a number that is poised to hit 2.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

Looking closely at East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.04 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.40.

During the past 100 days, East West Bancorp Inc.’s (EWBC) raw stochastic average was set at 41.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.03. However, in the short run, East West Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $54.04. Second resistance stands at $54.72. The third major resistance level sits at $55.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $50.64.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.25 billion based on 141,004K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,620 M and income totals 1,128 M. The company made 826,140 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 336,760 K in sales during its previous quarter.