Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) with a beta value of 0.91 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) stock price up 0.55% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $10.87. ECVT’s price has ranged from $8.20 to $11.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -11.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.00%. With a float of $91.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.06 million.

The firm has a total of 890 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Ecovyst Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 76.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 114,329,918. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 11,490,444 shares at a rate of $9.95, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 11,490,444 for $9.95, making the entire transaction worth $114,329,918. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.21% during the next five years compared to 22.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ecovyst Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ecovyst Inc., ECVT], we can find that recorded value of 0.64 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Ecovyst Inc.’s (ECVT) raw stochastic average was set at 90.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.10. The third major resistance level sits at $11.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.63.

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.35 billion, the company has a total of 123,194K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 820,160 K while annual income is 73,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 182,740 K while its latest quarter income was 25,250 K.