Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.37%

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $24.22, up 0.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.66 and dropped to $24.11 before settling in for the closing price of $24.30. Over the past 52 weeks, EPRT has traded in a range of $18.88-$26.75.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 39.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.10%. With a float of $140.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.45 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 37 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.01, operating margin of +66.64, and the pretax margin is +47.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 20,760. In this transaction Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $20.76, taking the stock ownership to the 84,453 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s President and CEO bought 20,000 for $20.68, making the entire transaction worth $413,600. This insider now owns 459,170 shares in total.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +46.81 while generating a return on equity of 5.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.82% during the next five years compared to 56.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s (EPRT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 201.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)

The latest stats from [Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., EPRT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.76 million was inferior to 0.95 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s (EPRT) raw stochastic average was set at 58.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.98. The third major resistance level sits at $25.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.88. The third support level lies at $23.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.51 billion has total of 148,838K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 286,510 K in contrast with the sum of 134,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 74,280 K and last quarter income was 35,350 K.