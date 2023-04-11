Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 452,110 K

Company News

April 10, 2023, First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) trading session started at the price of $6.70, that was 0.74% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.87 and dropped to $6.535 before settling in for the closing price of $6.76. A 52-week range for FFWM has been $6.51 – $24.57.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 24.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -18.80%. With a float of $50.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 713 employees.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward First Foundation Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of First Foundation Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 69.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 276,676. In this transaction President, FFA of this company sold 29,857 shares at a rate of $9.27, taking the stock ownership to the 620,842 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,000 for $9.61, making the entire transaction worth $19,218. This insider now owns 104,756 shares in total.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.31) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +24.44 while generating a return on equity of 10.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 15.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Foundation Inc. (FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.12 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, First Foundation Inc.’s (FFWM) raw stochastic average was set at 2.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.94 in the near term. At $7.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.27.

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) Key Stats

There are 56,351K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 384.90 million. As of now, sales total 452,110 K while income totals 110,510 K. Its latest quarter income was 133,240 K while its last quarter net income were 17,350 K.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is expecting 62.88% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sana Meer -
On April 10, 2023, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) opened at $1.27, lower -1.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -2.62%

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) stock priced at $22.81, up 1.03% from the previous day...
Read more

ALT (Altimmune Inc.) climbed 0.75 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Steve Mayer -
Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $4.00, up 0.75% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

