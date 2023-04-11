Fisker Inc. (FSR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.3 million

A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) stock priced at $5.33, up 2.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.5287 and dropped to $5.275 before settling in for the closing price of $5.39. FSR’s price has ranged from $5.28 to $13.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -11.80%. With a float of $183.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.08 million.

The firm has a total of 850 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3411.99, operating margin of -155042.40, and the pretax margin is -160032.46.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Fisker Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 47.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 60,960. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 10,280 shares at a rate of $5.93, taking the stock ownership to the 25,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,529,026 for $6.55, making the entire transaction worth $10,015,120. This insider now owns 17,937,500 shares in total.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.54 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -160086.55 while generating a return on equity of -85.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fisker Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5845.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fisker Inc. (FSR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Fisker Inc., FSR], we can find that recorded value of 6.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Fisker Inc.’s (FSR) raw stochastic average was set at 6.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.69. The third major resistance level sits at $5.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.09.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.75 billion, the company has a total of 320,010K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 340 K while annual income is -547,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 310 K while its latest quarter income was -170,100 K.