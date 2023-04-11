Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -0.48% last month.

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) on Monday plunged -0.44% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $27.31. Within the past 52 weeks, FLO’s price has moved between $24.15 and $30.16.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 4.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 10.70%. With a float of $20.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9200 employees.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Flowers Foods Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 69.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 56,840. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $28.42, taking the stock ownership to the 25,051 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $27.50, making the entire transaction worth $82,500. This insider now owns 23,051 shares in total.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.11% during the next five years compared to 17.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1085.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO)

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.3 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Flowers Foods Inc.’s (FLO) raw stochastic average was set at 22.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.34 in the near term. At $27.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.92. The third support level lies at $26.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.76 billion based on 211,275K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,806 M and income totals 228,390 K. The company made 1,083 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 48,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.