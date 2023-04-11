Foot Locker Inc. (FL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -7.99% last month.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $40.21, up 0.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.46 and dropped to $40.21 before settling in for the closing price of $40.43. Over the past 52 weeks, FL has traded in a range of $23.85-$47.22.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 2.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -58.00%. With a float of $91.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.40 million.

In an organization with 15200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.64, operating margin of +7.91, and the pretax margin is +5.98.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Foot Locker Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 1,149,930. In this transaction SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 25,554 shares at a rate of $45.00, taking the stock ownership to the 28,791 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s VP, Treasurer sold 2,000 for $45.07, making the entire transaction worth $90,140. This insider now owns 21,221 shares in total.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.11) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +3.94 while generating a return on equity of 10.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -58.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Foot Locker Inc.’s (FL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Foot Locker Inc. (FL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.51 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

During the past 100 days, Foot Locker Inc.’s (FL) raw stochastic average was set at 59.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.85. However, in the short run, Foot Locker Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.26. Second resistance stands at $41.99. The third major resistance level sits at $42.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.49. The third support level lies at $38.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.81 billion has total of 93,429K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,759 M in contrast with the sum of 342,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,346 M and last quarter income was 19,000 K.