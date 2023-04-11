Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 498,000 K

On April 10, 2023, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) opened at $14.45, lower -0.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.8075 and dropped to $14.36 before settling in for the closing price of $14.81. Price fluctuations for FRSH have ranged from $10.51 to $20.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 92.10% at the time writing. With a float of $158.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $288.57 million.

In an organization with 5400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.69, operating margin of -46.86, and the pretax margin is -44.34.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Freshworks Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 127,338. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,433 shares at a rate of $15.10, taking the stock ownership to the 16,230 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 21,700 for $15.13, making the entire transaction worth $328,321. This insider now owns 97,576 shares in total.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -46.61 while generating a return on equity of -20.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.01 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.66 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Freshworks Inc.’s (FRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 40.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.35. However, in the short run, Freshworks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.93. Second resistance stands at $15.09. The third major resistance level sits at $15.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.04.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Key Stats

There are currently 290,233K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 498,000 K according to its annual income of -232,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 133,170 K and its income totaled -55,480 K.