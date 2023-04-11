Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 477,710 K

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) on April 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.34. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.36 and dropped to $1.30 before settling in for the closing price of $1.35. Within the past 52 weeks, DNA’s price has moved between $1.16 and $4.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 6.80%. With a float of $983.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.86 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1292 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.35, operating margin of -452.56, and the pretax margin is -444.08.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 06, was worth 131,000. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.31, taking the stock ownership to the 11,494,680 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 37,650 for $1.31, making the entire transaction worth $49,322. This insider now owns 13,767,594 shares in total.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -440.63 while generating a return on equity of -129.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)

The latest stats from [Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., DNA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 14.56 million was inferior to 19.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s (DNA) raw stochastic average was set at 10.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5120, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2815. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3733. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2767. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2533.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.55 billion based on 2,072,581K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 477,710 K and income totals -2,105 M. The company made 98,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -176,540 K in sales during its previous quarter.