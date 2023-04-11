Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) volume exceeds 2.35 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Monday, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) lower -0.12% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $25.06. Price fluctuations for GPK have ranged from $19.08 to $25.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 16.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 146.30% at the time writing. With a float of $303.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24000 employees.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Graphic Packaging Holding Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 1,439,400. In this transaction EVP & President, International of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $23.99, taking the stock ownership to the 209,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director sold 24,200 for $22.46, making the entire transaction worth $543,532. This insider now owns 92,021 shares in total.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.09% during the next five years compared to 26.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) saw its 5-day average volume 2.6 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (GPK) raw stochastic average was set at 87.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.26 in the near term. At $25.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.26.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Key Stats

There are currently 307,122K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.72 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,440 M according to its annual income of 522,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,386 M and its income totaled 156,000 K.