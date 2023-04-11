Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.9 million

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) kicked off on Monday, up 2.90% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $36.50. Over the past 52 weeks, HOG has traded in a range of $29.80-$51.77.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 0.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 18.40%. With a float of $145.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6300 employees.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of Harley-Davidson Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 112,324. In this transaction SVP – HDFSI of this company sold 2,239 shares at a rate of $50.17, taking the stock ownership to the 5,474 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s President and CEO bought 25,750 for $38.94, making the entire transaction worth $1,002,628. This insider now owns 508,870 shares in total.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by $0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.10% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Harley-Davidson Inc.’s (HOG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.96, a number that is poised to hit 1.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)

Looking closely at Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.76 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s (HOG) raw stochastic average was set at 14.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.95. However, in the short run, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.11. Second resistance stands at $38.65. The third major resistance level sits at $39.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.35.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.60 billion has total of 146,190K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,755 M in contrast with the sum of 741,410 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,142 M and last quarter income was 41,870 K.