Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) is 4.07% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) on April 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.89, plunging -1.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.92 and dropped to $9.73 before settling in for the closing price of $9.95. Within the past 52 weeks, HIMS’s price has moved between $2.72 and $12.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 44.30%. With a float of $155.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 651 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.15, operating margin of -13.00, and the pretax margin is -12.47.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hims & Hers Health Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 58.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 06, was worth 101,163. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 10,233 shares at a rate of $9.89, taking the stock ownership to the 435,545 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 9,633 for $9.83, making the entire transaction worth $94,699. This insider now owns 445,778 shares in total.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -12.46 while generating a return on equity of -20.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) saw its 5-day average volume 3.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s (HIMS) raw stochastic average was set at 65.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.90 in the near term. At $10.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.63. The third support level lies at $9.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.01 billion based on 208,460K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 526,920 K and income totals -65,680 K. The company made 167,200 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,910 K in sales during its previous quarter.