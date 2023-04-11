Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.59 million

April 10, 2023, Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) trading session started at the price of $7.80, that was 3.71% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.19 and dropped to $7.80 before settling in for the closing price of $7.81. A 52-week range for HDSN has been $6.06 – $12.46.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 18.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 218.60%. With a float of $37.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 232 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.23, operating margin of +40.44, and the pretax margin is +36.03.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hudson Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Hudson Technologies Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 71.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 8,270. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $8.27, taking the stock ownership to the 126,578 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s VP-Operations sold 19,000 for $11.53, making the entire transaction worth $219,070. This insider now owns 3,207 shares in total.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.26) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +31.92 while generating a return on equity of 84.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 218.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 57.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

Looking closely at Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.51 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s (HDSN) raw stochastic average was set at 10.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.22. However, in the short run, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.26. Second resistance stands at $8.42. The third major resistance level sits at $8.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.48.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Key Stats

There are 45,329K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 373.25 million. As of now, sales total 325,230 K while income totals 103,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 47,440 K while its last quarter net income were 5,080 K.