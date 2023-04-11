indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 110,800 K

April 10, 2023, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) trading session started at the price of $8.90, that was 3.11% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.30 and dropped to $8.79 before settling in for the closing price of $9.01. A 52-week range for INDI has been $5.07 – $11.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 42.40%. With a float of $80.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.40, operating margin of -107.52, and the pretax margin is -48.58.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward indie Semiconductor Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of indie Semiconductor Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 61.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 297,000. In this transaction CFO and EVP of Strategy of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $9.90, taking the stock ownership to the 1,274,303 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 50,000 for $10.19, making the entire transaction worth $509,500. This insider now owns 4,298 shares in total.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -39.17 while generating a return on equity of -13.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s (INDI) raw stochastic average was set at 66.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.46 in the near term. At $9.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.44.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Key Stats

There are 148,481K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.52 billion. As of now, sales total 110,800 K while income totals -43,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 33,030 K while its last quarter net income were -12,390 K.