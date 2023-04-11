Investors finally get a glimpse of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) volume hitting the figure of 0.86 million.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $120.09, down -0.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $121.535 and dropped to $119.93 before settling in for the closing price of $120.69. Over the past 52 weeks, AAP has traded in a range of $109.05-$231.43.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 3.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -13.50%. With a float of $58.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 40000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.26, operating margin of +6.76, and the pretax margin is +5.82.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Advance Auto Parts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.16%.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $3.34) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of +4.50 while generating a return on equity of 17.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.27% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s (AAP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.26, a number that is poised to hit 2.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)

The latest stats from [Advance Auto Parts Inc., AAP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.04 million was inferior to 1.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.04.

During the past 100 days, Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s (AAP) raw stochastic average was set at 14.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $134.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $161.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $121.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $122.22. The third major resistance level sits at $122.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $119.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $119.01. The third support level lies at $118.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.11 billion has total of 59,274K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,155 M in contrast with the sum of 501,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,474 M and last quarter income was 106,700 K.