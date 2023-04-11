Investors finally get a glimpse of Century Aluminum Company (CENX) volume hitting the figure of 0.79 million.

On Monday, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) higher 3.01% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $9.30. Price fluctuations for CENX have ranged from $5.27 to $29.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 11.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 91.70% at the time writing. With a float of $51.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1956 employees.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aluminum industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 440,313. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 49,568 shares at a rate of $8.88, taking the stock ownership to the 64,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $488,800. This insider now owns 113,968 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Century Aluminum Company (CENX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.07 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 42.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.73 in the near term. At $9.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.03. The third support level lies at $8.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

There are currently 92,324K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 878.77 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,777 M according to its annual income of -14,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 529,900 K and its income totaled -113,500 K.