Investors finally get a glimpse of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) volume hitting the figure of 1.59 million.

A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) stock priced at $23.42, up 2.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.3793 and dropped to $23.42 before settling in for the closing price of $23.42. DK’s price has ranged from $20.63 to $35.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 22.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 307.30%. With a float of $66.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3746 employees.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Delek US Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 153,318. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 6,775 shares at a rate of $22.63, taking the stock ownership to the 94,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s CFO bought 2,000 for $22.60, making the entire transaction worth $45,200. This insider now owns 33,148 shares in total.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.88 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 307.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.10% during the next five years compared to 15.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Delek US Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.75 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s (DK) raw stochastic average was set at 23.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.52 in the near term. At $24.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.01. The third support level lies at $22.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.64 billion, the company has a total of 66,994K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,246 M while annual income is 257,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,479 M while its latest quarter income was -118,700 K.