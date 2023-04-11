Investors finally get a glimpse of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) volume hitting the figure of 1.09 million.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) kicked off on Monday, up 1.34% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $10.44. Over the past 52 weeks, DVAX has traded in a range of $7.26-$17.48.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 366.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 258.10%. With a float of $127.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 351 workers is very important to gauge.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 232,146. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 22,371 shares at a rate of $10.38, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Director sold 1,500,000 for $11.60, making the entire transaction worth $17,400,000. This insider now owns 3,915,000 shares in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 258.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

The latest stats from [Dynavax Technologies Corporation, DVAX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.12 million was inferior to 1.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 28.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.81. The third major resistance level sits at $11.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.15. The third support level lies at $10.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.30 billion has total of 127,687K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 722,680 K in contrast with the sum of 293,160 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 184,490 K and last quarter income was 67,730 K.