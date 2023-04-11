Investors finally get a glimpse of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) volume hitting the figure of 4.69 million.

A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) stock priced at $5.38, up 3.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.585 and dropped to $5.375 before settling in for the closing price of $5.39. GNW’s price has ranged from $3.43 to $6.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -30.70%. With a float of $489.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $496.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2500 employees.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Genworth Financial Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 80.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 567,127. In this transaction President & CEO, Enact of this company sold 90,691 shares at a rate of $6.25, taking the stock ownership to the 258,579 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s EVP, CFO & CIO sold 350,000 for $6.25, making the entire transaction worth $2,188,200. This insider now owns 782,023 shares in total.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.11 while generating a return on equity of 4.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 30.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genworth Financial Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) saw its 5-day average volume 4.41 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Genworth Financial Inc.’s (GNW) raw stochastic average was set at 52.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.64 in the near term. At $5.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.30. The third support level lies at $5.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.63 billion, the company has a total of 493,346K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,507 M while annual income is 609,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,895 M while its latest quarter income was 175,000 K.