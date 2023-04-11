Investors finally get a glimpse of Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) volume hitting the figure of 1.03 million.

On April 10, 2023, Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) opened at $19.18, lower -1.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.20 and dropped to $18.81 before settling in for the closing price of $19.24. Price fluctuations for NOMD have ranged from $12.50 to $22.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 8.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.00% at the time writing. With a float of $145.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7535 workers is very important to gauge.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nomad Foods Limited is 16.21%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.55% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD)

The latest stats from [Nomad Foods Limited, NOMD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.58 million was inferior to 0.68 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Nomad Foods Limited’s (NOMD) raw stochastic average was set at 89.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.36. The third major resistance level sits at $19.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.58. The third support level lies at $18.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) Key Stats

There are currently 174,241K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,097 M according to its annual income of 263,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 767,990 K and its income totaled 38,270 K.