Investors finally get a glimpse of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) volume hitting the figure of 3.45 million.

April 10, 2023, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) trading session started at the price of $2.70, that was 2.97% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.79 and dropped to $2.67 before settling in for the closing price of $2.69. A 52-week range for UEC has been $2.36 – $6.60.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 126.60%. With a float of $358.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $369.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 63 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -18.31, operating margin of -2.62, and the pretax margin is +22.65.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Uranium Energy Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Uranium Energy Corp. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 46.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 159,558. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 60,000 shares at a rate of $2.66, taking the stock ownership to the 3,615,101 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s Director bought 38,500 for $2.61, making the entire transaction worth $100,639. This insider now owns 605,437 shares in total.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +22.68 while generating a return on equity of 2.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 126.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) saw its 5-day average volume 4.87 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Uranium Energy Corp.’s (UEC) raw stochastic average was set at 21.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.82 in the near term. At $2.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.62. The third support level lies at $2.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Key Stats

There are 375,391K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.04 billion. As of now, sales total 23,160 K while income totals 5,240 K. Its latest quarter income was 47,930 K while its last quarter net income were 10,890 K.