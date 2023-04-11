Investors must take note of Baytex Energy Corp.’s (BTE) performance last week, which was 3.47%.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $3.87, up 0.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.9601 and dropped to $3.86 before settling in for the closing price of $3.87. Over the past 52 weeks, BTE has traded in a range of $3.03-$7.24.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 22.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -46.20%. With a float of $541.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $546.15 million.

In an organization with 222 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.38, operating margin of +40.97, and the pretax margin is +38.30.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Baytex Energy Corp. is 0.99%, while institutional ownership is 16.76%.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +36.78 while generating a return on equity of 32.65.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.20% during the next five years compared to 139.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Baytex Energy Corp.’s (BTE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.17 million. That was better than the volume of 1.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Baytex Energy Corp.’s (BTE) raw stochastic average was set at 33.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.61. However, in the short run, Baytex Energy Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.94. Second resistance stands at $4.00. The third major resistance level sits at $4.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.80. The third support level lies at $3.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.89 billion has total of 544,900K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,789 M in contrast with the sum of 658,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 386,560 K and last quarter income was 268,500 K.