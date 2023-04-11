Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Investors must take note of BILL Holdings Inc.’s (BILL) performance last week, which was -7.76%.

Markets

April 10, 2023, BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) trading session started at the price of $73.63, that was -0.32% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.91 and dropped to $71.8758 before settling in for the closing price of $75.08. A 52-week range for BILL has been $68.30 – $218.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -169.10%. With a float of $101.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.91 million.

In an organization with 2269 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.12, operating margin of -49.35, and the pretax margin is -51.51.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BILL Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of BILL Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 845,474. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 9,377 shares at a rate of $90.16, taking the stock ownership to the 28,866 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s SVP, Finance & Accounting sold 2,772 for $85.58, making the entire transaction worth $237,239. This insider now owns 1,569 shares in total.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.13) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of -50.84 while generating a return on equity of -9.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 95.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.8 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.23.

During the past 100 days, BILL Holdings Inc.’s (BILL) raw stochastic average was set at 10.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $118.07. However, in the short run, BILL Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $75.87. Second resistance stands at $76.91. The third major resistance level sits at $78.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.84. The third support level lies at $69.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Key Stats

There are 106,386K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.94 billion. As of now, sales total 641,960 K while income totals -326,360 K. Its latest quarter income was 260,010 K while its last quarter net income were -95,080 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

CRK (Comstock Resources Inc.) climbed 6.54 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) stock priced at $10.63, up 6.54% from the previous...
Read more

12.77% volatility in Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $0.255, up 1.03% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) average volume reaches $2.15M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) on April 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.68, soaring 0.13% from the previous trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.