Investors must take note of DocuSign Inc.’s (DOCU) performance last week, which was -2.52%.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) on April 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $55.70, soaring 0.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.00 and dropped to $55.2019 before settling in for the closing price of $56.47. Within the past 52 weeks, DOCU’s price has moved between $39.57 and $105.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 37.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -36.30%. With a float of $197.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.91 million.

In an organization with 7336 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.25, operating margin of -2.09, and the pretax margin is -3.57.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DocuSign Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 78.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 116,358. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,988 shares at a rate of $58.53, taking the stock ownership to the 3,763 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 19, when Company’s Director sold 147,008 for $55.08, making the entire transaction worth $8,097,603. This insider now owns 1,225,714 shares in total.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Latest Financial update

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.42) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -3.87 while generating a return on equity of -21.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -4.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) Trading Performance Indicators

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DocuSign Inc. (DOCU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.93 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.75.

During the past 100 days, DocuSign Inc.’s (DOCU) raw stochastic average was set at 56.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.21. However, in the short run, DocuSign Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $57.49. Second resistance stands at $58.14. The third major resistance level sits at $59.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.55. The third support level lies at $53.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.36 billion based on 201,905K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,516 M and income totals -97,450 K. The company made 659,580 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,860 K in sales during its previous quarter.