Search
admin
admin

Investors must take note of FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) performance last week, which was 12.00%.

Top Picks

On Monday, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) trading session started with 4.56% jump from the session before, before settling in for the closing price of $2.41. A 52-week range for FTCI has been $1.78 – $6.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 20.70%. With a float of $43.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.71 million.

The firm has a total of 221 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward FTC Solar Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of FTC Solar Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 06, was worth 212,332. In this transaction Former Director of this company bought 86,666 shares at a rate of $2.45, taking the stock ownership to the 802,559 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s Former Director bought 131,906 for $2.30, making the entire transaction worth $303,384. This insider now owns 715,893 shares in total.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [FTC Solar Inc., FTCI], we can find that recorded value of 1.82 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) raw stochastic average was set at 42.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.63. The third major resistance level sits at $2.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.27.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Key Stats

There are 106,195K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 258.70 million. As of now, sales total 123,070 K while income totals -99,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 26,220 K while its last quarter net income were -20,500 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

2.87% volatility in Teradyne Inc. (TER) last month: This is a red flag warning

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on Monday, with Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) stock price up 2.33% from the previous day of trading, before settling...
Read more

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) average volume reaches $2.69M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Shaun Noe -
Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) kicked off on Monday, up 0.37% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of...
Read more

Investors must take note of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) performance last week, which was 6.85%.

Sana Meer -
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) on Monday plunged -1.07% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.47....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.