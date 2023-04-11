Investors must take note of FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) performance last week, which was 12.00%.

On Monday, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) trading session started with 4.56% jump from the session before, before settling in for the closing price of $2.41. A 52-week range for FTCI has been $1.78 – $6.14.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 20.70%. With a float of $43.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.71 million.

The firm has a total of 221 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward FTC Solar Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of FTC Solar Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 06, was worth 212,332. In this transaction Former Director of this company bought 86,666 shares at a rate of $2.45, taking the stock ownership to the 802,559 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s Former Director bought 131,906 for $2.30, making the entire transaction worth $303,384. This insider now owns 715,893 shares in total.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [FTC Solar Inc., FTCI], we can find that recorded value of 1.82 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) raw stochastic average was set at 42.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.63. The third major resistance level sits at $2.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.27.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Key Stats

There are 106,195K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 258.70 million. As of now, sales total 123,070 K while income totals -99,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 26,220 K while its last quarter net income were -20,500 K.