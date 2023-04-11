Investors must take note of Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) performance last week, which was -0.23%.

On April 10, 2023, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) opened at $4.17, higher 3.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.34 and dropped to $4.135 before settling in for the closing price of $4.19. Price fluctuations for JOBY have ranged from $3.15 to $7.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -46.90% at the time writing. With a float of $365.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $609.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1422 employees.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airports & Air Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Joby Aviation Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 33,966. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 8,068 shares at a rate of $4.21, taking the stock ownership to the 235,868 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s CEO and Chief Architect sold 26,215 for $4.17, making the entire transaction worth $109,317. This insider now owns 511,265 shares in total.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -20.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 35.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.84 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) raw stochastic average was set at 63.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.40 in the near term. At $4.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.06. The third support level lies at $3.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Key Stats

There are currently 628,586K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -258,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -66,944 K.